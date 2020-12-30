RedFOX Labs [old] Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00296861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.02047954 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

