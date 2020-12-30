Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Regency Centers posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

REG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

