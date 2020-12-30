Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of RLAY opened at $42.41 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

