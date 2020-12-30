Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $300.52 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi Global and IDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $300.52 million and approximately $150.84 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00291421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Huobi Global and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.