RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NYSE RNR opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.86. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

