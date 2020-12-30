renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $384.94 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $28,846.74 or 0.99887533 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $384.94 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,344 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

