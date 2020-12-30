Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $180.23 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $180.23 million and approximately $79.23 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00579434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00153232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00050766 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.