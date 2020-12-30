Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

