Reviewing Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) & Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sally Beauty and Takung Art’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.38 $271.62 million $2.26 5.70 Takung Art $3.17 million 5.76 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sally Beauty and Takung Art, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Takung Art.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 3.18% -305.73% 5.06% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Takung Art on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.