Reviewing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NetEase and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 10 0 2.91 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

NetEase currently has a consensus price target of $98.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Viad has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.10%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than NetEase.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $8.51 billion 7.21 $3.09 billion $2.93 32.71 Viad $1.37 billion 0.53 $22.03 million $2.48 14.32

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 20.47% 20.24% 11.52% Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44%

Summary

NetEase beats Viad on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Cloudnote, a notetaking tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its advanced optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an Internet media service; NetEase Mail, an email service; CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

