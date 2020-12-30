Riot Blockchain Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 113,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 45,484 call options.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 3.15. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

