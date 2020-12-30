Robert C. Ducommun Sells 1,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00.

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 38,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

