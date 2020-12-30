Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 269.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.17 ($3.52).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of ROR stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 699,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.73. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.30 ($4.43).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

