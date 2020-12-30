Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.51

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

