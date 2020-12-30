RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. 284,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,027. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.