S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.66 ($6.67) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.61). Approximately 367,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 870,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 479.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.20.

In related news, insider Martin Sorrell sold 20,900 shares of S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £81,510 ($106,493.34).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

