Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 46,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,253. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

