Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

