SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) received a €16.00 ($18.82) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.65 ($11.35).

SFQ stock opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Monday. SAF-Holland SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €11.52 ($13.55). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $506.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.00.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

