SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $62,549.18 and $1.18 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

