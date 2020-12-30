Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 5.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.30. 1,235,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,054,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

