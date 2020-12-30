Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.98. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,212 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

