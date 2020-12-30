Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.00

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 34412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

