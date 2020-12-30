Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

