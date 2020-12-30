Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $4.20. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 16,406,857 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £58.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

In other news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

