Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VACQU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACQU opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

