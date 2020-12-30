Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,877,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,232,000 after buying an additional 450,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

