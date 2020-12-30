Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

STWD stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

