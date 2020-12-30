Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,008 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

