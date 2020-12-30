Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 41,747 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 229.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,747 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

