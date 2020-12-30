Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of WRB opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.