Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 69.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OPCH opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

