Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,688.78 ($35.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 33.14 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,473.14 ($45.38). The stock had a trading volume of 181,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,851. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.87). The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,199.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,951.72.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

