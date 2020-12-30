Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 17,742 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after acquiring an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.