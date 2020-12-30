Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 5.8%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 5,515,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,403,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

