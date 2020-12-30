Sei Investments Co. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,587,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

