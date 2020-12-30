Sei Investments Co. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Helios Technologies worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

