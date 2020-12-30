Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

