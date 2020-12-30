Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,909 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. BidaskClub upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

