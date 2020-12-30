Selfkey Market Cap Tops $7.11 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, IDEX and Tidex. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $465,781.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00292744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.77 or 0.02024240 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

