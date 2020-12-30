Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $26,240.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

