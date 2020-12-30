Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Cap of $163,085.12

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $163,085.12 and approximately $39,604.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

