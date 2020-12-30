ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $535.70.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,971,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $545.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

