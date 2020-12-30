SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 21.4%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shot up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.89. 3,099,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,497,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SG Blocks stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.