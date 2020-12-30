SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 1,267,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,491,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

