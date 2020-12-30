Shah Capital Management Sells 649,019 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88.

SOL stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. BidaskClub raised ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

