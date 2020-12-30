Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAWLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

