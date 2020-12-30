SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $141,303.69 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $141,303.69 and $47.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $734.32 or 0.02665534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00474921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01290696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00583506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00242038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

