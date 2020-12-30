Sidoti Boosts Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target to $64.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

