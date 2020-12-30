SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Trading 17% Higher

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price was up 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,175,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 182,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.